v0.91.56 Patch Notes - Prestige Class: Dwarven Defender

Prestige Classes

Prestige classes represent specializations not available to most adventurers, the culmination of extensive practice in a specific field or discipline. Prestige classes allow characters to become truly exceptional, gaining powers beyond the ken of their peers.

Unlike the basic classes, characters must meet requirements before they can take their first level of a prestige class. Also, every prestige class has a level limit: 10-level or 5-level.

Before character level 20, a prestige class can be advanced up to its level limit.

After character level 20, a 10-level prestige class can be advanced beyond 10th level. However, a 5-level prestige class can never be advanced beyond 5th level.

Prestige classes offer a new form of multiclassing. Taking a prestige class does not incur the experience point penalties normally associated with multiclassing.

Prestige Class: Dwarven Defender

A master of defending territory and holding the line at all costs.

The defender is a sponsored champion of a dwarven cause, a dwarf aristocrat, a dwarven deity, or the dwarven way of life. As the name might imply, this character is a skilled combatant trained in the arts of defense. A line of dwarven defenders is a far better defense than a 10-foot-thick wall of stone, and much more dangerous. When dwarven defenders set themselves in a defensive stance, they place their whole effort into weathering whatever foe, conflict, or threat comes their way.

Base Classes: Most dwarven defenders are fighters, paladins, rangers, or clerics, often those desiring to be better guards for friends and allies, although ex-barbarians, sorcerers, wizards, and druids can certainly all benefit from the defensive capabilities of this prestige class. Rogues, bards, and monks usually depend too heavily on mobility to use the abilities of the dwarven defender class to their fullest.

Role: Dwarven defenders are masters of melee combat, striving to prove that the best offense is a good defense. They are normally found on the front lines of battle, holding a position to cover their allies, leaping into breaches of opposing formations and holding them open for others, and guarding more vulnerable allies by acting as mobile fortifications, stable points in the ever-changing chaos of battle.

Alignment: Dwarven defenders can be as stubborn as a rock and dedicated to holding one point no matter the cost. A strong respect for order and organization is essential for learning the talents of a dwarven defender, so dwarven defenders are always lawful.

Non-adventurers: Dwarven defenders are usually soldiers in a dwarven citadel, segregated into their own units separate from regular warriors or fighters. Occasionally a lone, wandering dwarven defender can be encountered on some mission, although he usually guards his words so closely that it’s difficult to learn what his quest actually entails.

Class Special Abilities:

AC Bonus

The dwarven defender receives a dodge bonus to Armor Class that improves as the defender gains levels.

At 1st level, and every 3 levels thereafter (1, 4, 7...), this bonus increases by 1.

Defensive Stance

When he adopts a defensive stance, a defender gains phenomenal strength and durability, but he cannot move from the spot he is defending.

He gains +2 to Strength, +4 to Constitution, a +2 resistance bonus on all saves, and a +4 dodge bonus to AC. (The increase in Constitution increases the defender’s hit points by 2 points per level, but these hit points go away at the end of the defensive stance when the Constitution score drops back 4 points. These extra hit points are not lost first the way temporary hit points are.)

While in a defensive stance, a defender cannot use skills or abilities that would require him to shift his position.

A defensive stance lasts for a number of rounds equal to 3 + the character’s (newly improved) Constitution modifier. A defender may end his defensive stance voluntarily prior to this limit. At the end of the defensive stance, the defender is winded and takes a –2 penalty to Strength for the duration of that encounter.

A defender can only use his defensive stance a certain number of times per day as determined by his level. At 1st level, and every 2 levels thereafter (1, 3, 5...), this number increases by 1.

Using the defensive stance takes no time itself, but a defender can only do so during his action.

Mobile Defense

At 8th level, a dwarven defender can adjust his position while maintaining a defensive stance. While in a defensive stance, he can take one 5-foot step each round without losing the benefit of the stance.

Trap Sense

The character gains an intuitive sense that alerts her to danger from traps, giving her a +1 bonus on Reflex saves made to avoid traps and a +1 dodge bonus to AC against attacks made by traps.

These bonuses rise with the class level. Trap sense bonuses gained from multiple classes stack.

Increases:

Barbarian, Rogue: Starting at 3rd level, rise by +1 every 3 class levels thereafter (3, 6, 9...).

Dwarven Defender: Starting at 4th level, rise by +1 every 4 class levels thereafter (4, 8, 12...).

Uncanny Dodge

Retains Dex bonus to AC even flat-footed, except immobilized.

Special: When a character would gain uncanny dodge a second time (for her second class), she instead gains improved uncanny dodge, if she does not already have it.

Improved Uncanny Dodge

You can no longer be flanked (so rogues cannot use flank attacks to sneak attack you), unless the attacker has at least 4 rogue levels higher than the sum of your class levels that gained uncanny dodge.

Damage Reduction

A creature with this special quality ignores damage from most weapons and natural attacks. Wounds heal immediately, or the weapon bounces off harmlessly (in either case, the opponent knows the attack was ineffective), unless the attack is from a certain kind of weapon.

Description Format: The amount of damage ignored / the type of weapon that negates the ability.

Examples:

10/Magic: 10 damage ignored. A magic weapon overcomes the damage reduction.

5/Adamantine: 5 damage ignored. An adamantine weapon overcomes the damage reduction.

3/-: 3 damage ignored. No weapon negates the damage reduction.

Increases:

Barbarian: Starting at 7th level, rise by +1 every 3 class levels thereafter (7, 10, 13...).

Dwarven Defender: Starting at 6th level, rise by +1 every 4 class levels thereafter (6, 10, 14...).

New Optional House Rules:

Trap Sense: +10 Max

Perfect Self: damage reduction points = monk level / 2 and cannot be overcome

Ranger: effective druid level = ranger level - 3 (unchecked: ranger level / 2)

Inspire Courage: +5 Max

AC Bonus: +6 Max

(+5 modifications of house rules for old saves)

Adventure Mode:

Forest farms, mines: may occupied again by monsters after resource regeneration

Deep mines: always occupied again by monsters after resource regeneration; layers multiples of 5 drop more loot

Optimized resources gathering:

Settings: Fast movement and action

Added mouse button tooltips

Left button: Add (by region)

Right button: Cancel (by region)

Middle button: Gather this type

Autocompleted and removed quest "Go on Adventures"

Quest related dungeons don't reset

Optimized some UIs

Fixed: Loading or switching scenes may crash

Fixed: Quest "The Plight of Artisans: Help others to the end" may stuck

Fixed: Loading in dungeons may reset dungeons

Fixed: Some encounters are always dire rats

Fixed: May gain 0 XP at high levels

Others:

Barbarian, Rogue: added Trap Sense

Optimized AI, monsters position strategy more suitable for their classes and weapons

Adjusted class of following monsters: Warrior -> Rogue

Halfling Thief

Halfling Assassin Leader

Wererat Swordman

Wererat Crossbowman

Fixed: Level-up class order causes base attack bonus and basic save bonus miscalculation (old characters with this bug need retraining)

Fixed: Multiclass rogue cannot gain Open Lock and Disable Device

Fixed: Poison immunity and poison resistance are invalid for Drow Poison

Fixed: Damage bug of Healing Aura, Flaming Aura, Ptomaine Aura

Options: Battlefield: Show/hide floating text

Optimized character creation/level-up UI

Optimized character panel:

Attack section: added Base Attack Bonus

Details section: added Base Attack Bonus, Base Attack Bonus (Epic)

Optimized class descriptions

Optimized classes chapter of encyclopedia

Optimized house rules related text

Optimized sneak attack related text

Updated Italian text (by T.i.g.e.r)

Next, we'll work on (rough list):

Some prestige classes (details TBD), new player races (Bugbear, Lizard Scion, Gnoll), more feats and spells, etc.

Note: If you have any suggestions or feedback, please feel free to leave them in this announcement or send to support@lowmagicage.com (attach your saves if necessary: game folder/saves).