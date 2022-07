Gonna take a break for like a month and try to look for a real-person job. But Warlordocracy will be out of Early Access by New Years, hopefully with Chapter 2 finished.

Updates:

-Updated maps by blocking pointless deadends between buildings (prevents faulty pathfinding).

-Party members will now make immediate turns while moving if direct path is clear (including through doors).

-Updated world Atlas with map of Calim'Shai (done with world maps for now).