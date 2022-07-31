Big Optimization Patch

As a brief update, the game has been significantly optimized and updated with a few new additions.
- The Office level has been redesigned to make colors more vibrant as well as make the scenery more enticing outdoors. Upgrades have been added under the hood which results in a 10-20 time increase in performance.
- Fixed bugs in the Sunday School where some lights would cause shaders to glitch out.
- The tutorial has been redesigned, once again, from the ground up. This time, it takes the form of a guide, which provides useful information on everything in the game.
This update refines the game significantly and makes it more playable for everyone. Try it out!
Changed depots in dev_party_room branch