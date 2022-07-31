Big Optimization Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9223596 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 05:46:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

As a brief update, the game has been significantly optimized and updated with a few new additions.

The Office level has been redesigned to make colors more vibrant as well as make the scenery more enticing outdoors. Upgrades have been added under the hood which results in a 10-20 time increase in performance.

Fixed bugs in the Sunday School where some lights would cause shaders to glitch out.

The tutorial has been redesigned, once again, from the ground up. This time, it takes the form of a guide, which provides useful information on everything in the game.

This update refines the game significantly and makes it more playable for everyone. Try it out!