Features update + more

Lately work has been done in parallel on all the RETREAM games. It began with the objective of aligning the technically similar ones for PC so that they would handle data saving the same way, but it soon went out of control and brought uniformity and improvements to the installers, the documentation, the web pages and even to code and internal files - and, just as importantly, it brought new features as well!
v1.9 (31.07.2022)
- Added field dark columns: the background is darkened, in an alternate columns fashion, by 50% in the first set of levels, by 25% in the second set of levels, by 0% in the third set of levels and by 75% in the last level (given that the columns match the virtual columns bricks descend along, they make for a precious visual aid to aim at the bricks).
- Added 20 points bonus for when CRUSH brick lands on the ground.
- Added function to use the RESTORE to joypad (it had been forgotten!).
- Added screenshot of internal graphics (by pressing [F1]; the visible graphics are now captured with [F2]).
- Changed string requester so that entering an empty string means also "abort"/"reject" (depending on the context).
- Considered also D-pad input for "press any key/button" requests.
- Worked on online hiscores: improved/updated information texts; added possibility to retry up to 10 times if sending fails (in particular, when the email address registration has just been done, this makes it much easier to send the hiscores immediately thereafter).
- Slightly changed level names.
- Simplified data files access code.
- Made a few little optimizations.
- Replaced version string with an AmigaOS-style one.
- Added to Windows installer code to import previous savedata and clean up leftovers.
- Added Windows portable version.
- Updated manual.
Changed files in this update