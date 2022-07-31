253: Early Access 0.12.90 - July 31, 2022 12:35 PM EST
• Fixed all of the annoying party bugs related to invite, disband, leader election.
• Blessed Hammer (CRU) no longer cancels when your target dies.
• Litany of Life (BRD) is now considered a HoT rather than a buff to health regen. This means that they will now show up in healing reports.
• Litany of Life and Melody of Mana (BRD) can now benefit from arcane magic bonuses, alteration, and charisma. The new values are reflected in the skill tooltips as well.
• Your leader's ability to invite is no longer constrained by players that joined your party.
• Improved /who lfg level filtering. There were some bugs with it.
• Strength now has a more noticeable impact on melee damage.
• Dexterity now has a more powerful impact on critical hit rates.
• Agility now has a bigger impact on armor which helps with damage reduction.
• Wisdom, intelligence, and charisma now have a more noticeable impact on spell damage based on school magic type (evocation, alteration, and conjuration).
• Mob health has been increased slightly to account for these improvements to hero base attributes.
• Corrected some in-game text about piercing vs penetrating skills.
Nevergrind Online update for 31 July 2022
Party bug fixes, base stat improvements, bard improvements
253: Early Access 0.12.90 - July 31, 2022 12:35 PM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update