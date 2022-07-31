Party bug fixes, base stat improvements, bard improvements

253: Early Access 0.12.90 - July 31, 2022 12:35 PM EST

• Fixed all of the annoying party bugs related to invite, disband, leader election.

• Blessed Hammer (CRU) no longer cancels when your target dies.

• Litany of Life (BRD) is now considered a HoT rather than a buff to health regen. This means that they will now show up in healing reports.

• Litany of Life and Melody of Mana (BRD) can now benefit from arcane magic bonuses, alteration, and charisma. The new values are reflected in the skill tooltips as well.

• Your leader's ability to invite is no longer constrained by players that joined your party.

• Improved /who lfg level filtering. There were some bugs with it.

• Strength now has a more noticeable impact on melee damage.

• Dexterity now has a more powerful impact on critical hit rates.

• Agility now has a bigger impact on armor which helps with damage reduction.

• Wisdom, intelligence, and charisma now have a more noticeable impact on spell damage based on school magic type (evocation, alteration, and conjuration).

• Mob health has been increased slightly to account for these improvements to hero base attributes.

• Corrected some in-game text about piercing vs penetrating skills.