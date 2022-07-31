Fixes, Buffs, and spell checks. Oh My!

Based on feedback and internal testing this is a quick update to fix some issues and balance some arks.

Buffed Destroyer Ark

Buffed Megabomb

Fixed bug in Point Defense Targeting systems

Fixed bug in Repair of Defense Craft

Fixed bug in Defense Craft upgrade

Proof reading pass on Upgrade text

Note that when loading a save game from the previous version you may get the following error:

"Could not find faction 11 to load spawn times for!"

This is a product of background implementations for a future update and can be ignored.