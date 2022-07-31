 Skip to content

Ark Defender update for 31 July 2022

Fixes, Buffs, and spell checks. Oh My!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on feedback and internal testing this is a quick update to fix some issues and balance some arks.

Buffed Destroyer Ark
Buffed Megabomb
Fixed bug in Point Defense Targeting systems
Fixed bug in Repair of Defense Craft
Fixed bug in Defense Craft upgrade
Proof reading pass on Upgrade text

Note that when loading a save game from the previous version you may get the following error:
"Could not find faction 11 to load spawn times for!"
This is a product of background implementations for a future update and can be ignored.

