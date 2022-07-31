Fixes, Buffs, and spell checks. Oh My!

Based on feedback and internal testing this is a quick update to fix some issues and balance some arks.
Buffed Destroyer Ark
Buffed Megabomb
Fixed bug in Point Defense Targeting systems
Fixed bug in Repair of Defense Craft
Fixed bug in Defense Craft upgrade
Proof reading pass on Upgrade text
Note that when loading a save game from the previous version you may get the following error:
"Could not find faction 11 to load spawn times for!"
This is a product of background implementations for a future update and can be ignored.
Changed files in this update