Share · View all patches · Build 9223446 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 04:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are today's lunchtime fixes.

Fix the issue of carrier loss after loading the archive

Hospital can buy energy recovery medicine

Convenience store can buy rice

Fix cooking flashback

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.