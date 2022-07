Share · View all patches · Build 9223444 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 04:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Update v 0.5

Added - New area. Accessed via Nev / Collectable.

Added - New item. Found in new area.

Fixed - Issues with Devils job.

Changed - Improvements to level streaming issues.

Changed - Reduced Vampire job difficulty.

Changed - Modify Flying critter behavior.

Changed - Min Min effect on batteries.

Changed - Minor fix for Galkus.

Changed - Minor fixes for landscape / grass.

Changes - General minor fixes / changes.

Steam Survival Fest Sale August 1st -30%

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.