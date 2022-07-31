Release patch

Fixed bugs:
-tutorial adding unexpected tokens
-restarting fails to clear NPCs
Experimental:
-the game should now scale UI elements as if the display resolution is 1920x1080 if it is larger. This should help readability on large resolutions
Changed files in this update