v1.31e - Improvements

Spells:
Starfall
Cast range: 0 (melee) -> 400
Developer comment: We believe the skill can have much more potential as a ranged skill.
Telekinesis
Now change unit color to indicates push effect.
Developer comment: This makes it much easier to see which units have been affected by telekinesis.
Fire Bomb
Energy cost: 100 -> 80
Poison Bomb
Energy cost: 100 -> 80
Developer comment: The cost of the skill was too high for what the effect provides.
Void Ray
Energy cost: 300 -> 350
Developer comment: Void Ray has one of the highest damage potentials in the game, we believe that increasing its energy cost makes its use of the skill more limited.
Enemies:
Wraith
Geokinesis Cooldown: 1.00 -> 2.00 seconds
Replaced Bind of Fear by Drowsy Bubble
Developer comment: Wraith had a very powerful kit for the early regions of the game, we're taking some of his power away.
Forest Spirit
Dash damage: 12 -> 6
Dash cooldown: 0.50 -> 0.75 second
Developer comment: The Forest Spirit in a group can be quite annoying to deal with even more early in the game.
Shadowpriest
Mass Sleep replaced by Mass Fear
Developer comment: The effect was replaced by fear due to the sleeping effect being confused with the Angel's blinding effect.
Mage
Enhanced Telekinesis ability.
Changed files in this update