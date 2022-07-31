 Skip to content

Boltcraft update for 31 July 2022

v1.31e - Improvements

Build 9223252

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spells:

Starfall
Cast range: 0 (melee) -> 400
Developer comment: We believe the skill can have much more potential as a ranged skill.

Telekinesis
Now change unit color to indicates push effect.
Developer comment: This makes it much easier to see which units have been affected by telekinesis.

Fire Bomb
Energy cost: 100 -> 80

Poison Bomb
Energy cost: 100 -> 80
Developer comment: The cost of the skill was too high for what the effect provides.

Void Ray
Energy cost: 300 -> 350
Developer comment: Void Ray has one of the highest damage potentials in the game, we believe that increasing its energy cost makes its use of the skill more limited.

Enemies:

Wraith
Geokinesis Cooldown: 1.00 -> 2.00 seconds
Replaced Bind of Fear by Drowsy Bubble
Developer comment: Wraith had a very powerful kit for the early regions of the game, we're taking some of his power away.

Forest Spirit
Dash damage: 12 -> 6
Dash cooldown: 0.50 -> 0.75 second
Developer comment: The Forest Spirit in a group can be quite annoying to deal with even more early in the game.

Shadowpriest
Mass Sleep replaced by Mass Fear
Developer comment: The effect was replaced by fear due to the sleeping effect being confused with the Angel's blinding effect.

Mage
Enhanced Telekinesis ability.

Changed files in this update

