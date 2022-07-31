v1.31e - Improvements

Spells:

Starfall

Cast range: 0 (melee) -> 400

Developer comment: We believe the skill can have much more potential as a ranged skill.

Telekinesis

Now change unit color to indicates push effect.

Developer comment: This makes it much easier to see which units have been affected by telekinesis.

Fire Bomb

Energy cost: 100 -> 80

Poison Bomb

Energy cost: 100 -> 80

Developer comment: The cost of the skill was too high for what the effect provides.

Void Ray

Energy cost: 300 -> 350

Developer comment: Void Ray has one of the highest damage potentials in the game, we believe that increasing its energy cost makes its use of the skill more limited.

Enemies:

Wraith

Geokinesis Cooldown: 1.00 -> 2.00 seconds

Replaced Bind of Fear by Drowsy Bubble

Developer comment: Wraith had a very powerful kit for the early regions of the game, we're taking some of his power away.

Forest Spirit

Dash damage: 12 -> 6

Dash cooldown: 0.50 -> 0.75 second

Developer comment: The Forest Spirit in a group can be quite annoying to deal with even more early in the game.

Shadowpriest

Mass Sleep replaced by Mass Fear

Developer comment: The effect was replaced by fear due to the sleeping effect being confused with the Angel's blinding effect.

Mage

Enhanced Telekinesis ability.