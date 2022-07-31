 Skip to content

Into the Metaverse update for 31 July 2022

Fixed error when running .exe on some machines.

Share · View all patches · Build 9223144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I just updated the ride as some users were getting a could not find exe error. Please post in the community page if you have any issues. Enjoy and thanks for the feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1732241
  • Loading history…
