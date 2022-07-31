Patch: 1.0.3:
New Features:
-Added a new directional indicator when taking damage.
-Sharp objects should now stick into NPC’s bodies when they are impaled with them.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a buggy ladder in Undermined.
-Fixed a glitch that caused the use prompt to appear, allowing you to “pick up” weapons off your own back after respawning.
-Fixed over a dozen obscure areas where the player could get stuck/soft-locked.
-Fixed glitch that caused the Tier 1 card not to work on a particular door immediately after you pick it up.
-Fixed a bunch of typos.
-The prompt “Hold E to Skip” should no longer get stuck on screen after skipping through dialogue.
-Uncapped frame rate should now actually work.
-Fixed a bug that was causing a quest hint to still appear after that quest was completed.
-Fixed a glitch that caused Berserkers to deal far too much damage to the player with one sword hit.
-Fixed a bug where exiting a secret level would cause you to always respawn at the same point after loading a save.
-Fixed bug where you would sometimes not retain ammo after swapping a weapon out for another that shared that ammo type.
-Fixed messy collisions with rock walls in Bridge Too Far.
Changes & Tweaks:
-Added option to cap frame rate at 240 fps.
-Custodian Terminals will now draw more attention to themselves during the quest.
-Lowered the health of Conflux Servators and increased their hit-boxs.
-Made a puzzle element in The Breach easier to spot.
-Adjusted the timing of an enemy spawn in Cathedral so that it felt better paced.
-Put something in a hard to reach spot in NecroPol.
-Retooled the Merc Drone to be more aggressive.
-AI will now agro on suspicious noises if already alert.
-Made an important element of progression in the level The Zone easier to spot.
-Added a missing physics volume to the water at the bottom of The Cistern.
-Reduced reflectiveness of Reflex Sights when aiming.
-Added subtitles to radio.
Changed files in this update