UPDATE 1.0-B - Launch Version Fixes & QoL

Hello everyone, hope you're enjoying the game!

I didn't want to hold back on these fixes for much longer while still working on the content update, so I decided to push an update with the fixed and improvements from launch day before the content update - so here it is!

As always, you might need to re-open steam to receive the update-

Aight, that's it for now - have fun!

GENERAL CHANGES

Changed how the total koin requirement for the next king summon scales - your very first transcendence should take 35% less time. It should be slightly easier to gain up to 36 points per transcend right now and, after that, it becomes increasingly harder compared to before

Changed how the first upgrades are unlocked at the very start of the game - now you don't need to save up just to see them, they'll unlock when your lifetime koins gained surpasses the requirement

The unchosen professions now show a little text telling you that you can choose again after transcending

Changed how developer cheats are activated so people stop accidentally triggering them and thinking that the game is completely broken

ARCHERY

They doubted you, they said archery would never be as absurdly broken beyond all possibility great as it once was... and they were right. But it's considerably better after this update.

Skill node order adjusted to increase freedom of choice in your progression

Feature-enabling node costs reduced back to reasonable numbers

The King of Undeath's timer will now only start running after it 'dies'

Archers will now shoot when you press SPACE or F ( if you have the respective upgrades for clicking with those )

ALCHEMY

Skill node costs adjusted to ease tree progression in the early-game

CARPENTRY

Fortify now multiplies ALL kiwi income sources

Re-organized nodes skilltree so you have access to all essential choices right away

Fixed a bug where Fortify was not multiplying auto-kiwiker

CARPENTRY KINGLING BONUS

This change is hard to explain so it gets its own section - changed how the kingling bonus is calculated so it's not still completely broken.

[/spoiler]Before:

Each kingling burst adds 1 STACK - when a kingling dies, you gain STACK BONUS_PER_STACK KING_POINTS extra transcendence points

New:

Each kingling burst increases the bonus value directly ( BONUS_MULTI += BONUS_PER_STACK ) - when a kingling dies, you gain BONUS_MULTI * KING_POINTS extra points[/spoiler]

What does this all mean? That that first kingling you killed 10 minutes ago at 3% Fortify will always be worth just +3%, instead of, for no good reason whatsoever, it retroactively scaling with the Fortify you have now

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed 'Seasoned Professional' achievement unlocking before you became a seasoned professional

Fixed 'Pining for the Kijords' not unlocking if your first king had been put to rest before the achievement was added

Fixed the 'Become an Archery Player' penance not returning your production to normal if you had reached 0 on the timer

Fixed transcend sounds playing when all sound was muted - now it will only play if at least one is unmuted and above 0% volume

Fixed rounding making it seem like you had enough currency for a purchase when in fact you did not

CAUGHT IN THE BETA BRANCH

These didn't make it to live - but I promise they existed and were fixed!