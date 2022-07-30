New furs, character customization, story chapter etc..!

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.2.0.
News:
✨ Added character morphology customization
✨ Added new furs
✨ Added chapter 2 of story quests
✨ New user interfaces
✨ Added new sounds and music
✨ Added markers when prey flees, or when player has taunted enemies, outside of his line of sight
✨ New player footprints
✨ Added effect when sprinting
✨ Added voice volume settings
Improvements:
✔️ Quests are now ordered and quests in progress appear first
✔️ Improved text on quests to emphasize if the quest is in progress or completed
✔️ Improved player vision, increased field of vision
✔️ Adventure level restrictions to access story quests have been removed
✔️ Improved sound settings
✔️ Improved sound when player drinks
✔️ Footprints are no longer displayed when the player is swimming and is at the water's edge
Corrections:
🔧️ Fixed stamina or exhaust bar display issues
🔧️ Prey life is no longer displayed during photo mode
🔧️ Fixed issues with trotting pace when player fatigue bar is empty
🔧️ Fixed the position of the piece of meat in the player's mouth
🔧️ Improved grip of babies on the ground
🔧️ Fixed a collision issue on one of the dens
🔧️ Fixed an issue occurring when the player is sprinting and has no stamina left
🔧️ Fixed cases where the player could not roar after level 2 when reconnecting to the game
