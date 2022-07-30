New furs, character customization, story chapter etc..!

Share · View all patches · Build 9222814 · Last edited 30 July 2022 – 23:26:06 UTC by Wendy

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.2.0.

News:

✨ Added character morphology customization

✨ Added new furs

✨ Added chapter 2 of story quests

✨ New user interfaces

✨ Added new sounds and music

✨ Added markers when prey flees, or when player has taunted enemies, outside of his line of sight

✨ New player footprints

✨ Added effect when sprinting

✨ Added voice volume settings

Improvements:

✔️ Quests are now ordered and quests in progress appear first

✔️ Improved text on quests to emphasize if the quest is in progress or completed

✔️ Improved player vision, increased field of vision

✔️ Adventure level restrictions to access story quests have been removed

✔️ Improved sound settings

✔️ Improved sound when player drinks

✔️ Footprints are no longer displayed when the player is swimming and is at the water's edge

Corrections:

🔧️ Fixed stamina or exhaust bar display issues

🔧️ Prey life is no longer displayed during photo mode

🔧️ Fixed issues with trotting pace when player fatigue bar is empty

🔧️ Fixed the position of the piece of meat in the player's mouth

🔧️ Improved grip of babies on the ground

🔧️ Fixed a collision issue on one of the dens

🔧️ Fixed an issue occurring when the player is sprinting and has no stamina left

🔧️ Fixed cases where the player could not roar after level 2 when reconnecting to the game