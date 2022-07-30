 Skip to content

Mech Merc Company update for 30 July 2022

Experimental 2.x.1

Last edited by Wendy

A new experimental build working up to a proper Alpha 2 release. This time the save system should be working with 5 autosaves, and the ability to manually load saves from the Career Selection menu.

Fixes:

  • Loading last save and auto saving over last autosave.
  • Guided Missiles have proper spread again.
  • Secondary Munitions work again.

Content:

  • Events for unlocking all Mechs, Gauss Rifles and Particle Cannons.

Features:

  • Autosave system
  • Manual save loading from career selection screen.

Balance:

  • Secondary Munitions require 0.5 seconds before they can be fired(hardcoded).

Misc:

  • Concurrent voice count changed from 32 to 64.

