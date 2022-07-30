Experimental 2.x.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new experimental build working up to a proper Alpha 2 release. This time the save system should be working with 5 autosaves, and the ability to manually load saves from the Career Selection menu.

Fixes:

Loading last save and auto saving over last autosave.

Guided Missiles have proper spread again.

Secondary Munitions work again.

Content:

Events for unlocking all Mechs, Gauss Rifles and Particle Cannons.

Features:

Autosave system

Manual save loading from career selection screen.

Balance:

Secondary Munitions require 0.5 seconds before they can be fired(hardcoded).

Misc: