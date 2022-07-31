Early Access V002.1 Swimming, New Area and Temperature Management Update

Like it says above, this update adds a hidden new area, can you find it?

Hey guys!

Okay Guys, first of all.. I'm sorry it took so dang long before this update released. This update shouldn't have taken so long for the amount of content but I ran into several problems..

I was hoping this update would be a quick one with some easy new content and some fixes from the previous state of playabiliy But turned out it was a bit harder. Lessons learned!

The issues were mainly with the way Unreal handles swimming and certain audio triggers. (More in detail in DevNotes at the bottom.)



That said, with this new update we bring quite alot of changes and improvements I'm gonna try to mention it all, though I might forget some..

Please feel free to give your opinions and suggestions on this in a constructive manner and we will see what we can do about them! <3



Thank you guys for your patience, I wished I could drop the wildlife update already, but that is HUGE and will need more time! I'll keep you guys updated!

Luckily I can start working on this NEXT! =D

Thank you for playing and joining in on the Yosemite Forest Ranger journey! <3

PatchNotes:

New Content:

Hidden new area to explore

Swimming in the Lake (Rivers are NOT Swimmable.. They gave me Sh*t.)

Fahrenheit! USA USA!! (Selectable in the Settings menu)

Different ways to manage your temperature

Expansion of the beginner tutorial about woodchopping

New Items:

2 New food recipes

2 items for temperature management

Canned food

Pickaxe (Equipment)

3 new forageables

Changes:

Woosh sound FX when you miss-hit with the hatchet (or pickaxe) (instead of "tink")

Weather and outside temperatures are more balanced and realistic with the IRL seasons and weather probabilities of Yosemite Valley, CA.

Bug fixes:

Food consumption is way more balanced now

Fatigue refill on sleep.

Blocked staircase in Abandoned Village house

Some hard to grab items on certain locations, now grab-able

DevNotes/Nerd Details:

Swimming system took waaaay longer than I wanted. Unreal uses physics volumes to trigger the swimming movement mode and those are not easily modular, I have to place them manually throughout all the river parts to make the animations look good and for now I decided it was a waste of valuable time.

The new area had some issues with lighting and sound and I wanted to fix that as well. I can't say too much because of spoilers! ;)

Sadly no fix for the audio drops yet.. Definitely connected to the Map and the way the map audio is handled... It loads the voice lines in when you open the map. And the issues seem to be related to the way the engine handles audio that is loaded and killed upon closing the map...

Not an easy issue or fix sadly. But a reloading to the Main Menu and back in game gets the sound back!

I am experimenting with different ways to fix this or handle the map audio differently.

Keep reporting any issues please!

If you guys want I can provide a more detailed list of the new stuff in Spoiler tags. Let me know if there is any interest!

Thanks for reading this and for the continued support!

Now Finally onto the cool stuff!!! Next up I'll start with the WIldife update! (Yeah, finally! I know right..)