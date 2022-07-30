Airmen 1.23.10: 5th Anniversary

This week's update official starts the 5th Anniversary Event. Launching an expedition between now and August 13th will unlock this year and all previous year's anniversary reward. Completing this year's challenge will unlock a collect of combat-ineffective golden armor plates to adorn your hull and showcase how much more gold you have than synthest.

1.23.10

Major Features

Added gold armor plating unlocked by launching an expedition during the 5th anniversary.

Minor Features

Added a firepower incentive for placing exactly one magnetic mine bay.

Bug Fixes