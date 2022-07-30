 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 30 July 2022

Update for July 30, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9222546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates for July 30, 2022:
-Better Barrel Roll
-Improvements to the audio (tweaked some annoying sounds).
-Added more camera shake
-Put in code to prevent narrator from repeating lines
-Various performance/FPS improvements

