Update for July 30, 2022

Updates for July 30, 2022:
-Better Barrel Roll
-Improvements to the audio (tweaked some annoying sounds).
-Added more camera shake
-Put in code to prevent narrator from repeating lines
-Various performance/FPS improvements
Super Star Shooter 16 update for 30 July 2022
