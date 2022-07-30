 Skip to content

Sharon and the Last Garden update for 30 July 2022

Fixed a bug that prevented progress

Share · View all patches · Build 9222423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an incorrect position of a item required for progression that could not be obtained due to the specifications.
I apologize to all users for the time it took to confirm the issue.

