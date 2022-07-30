Fixed an incorrect position of a item required for progression that could not be obtained due to the specifications.
I apologize to all users for the time it took to confirm the issue.
Sharon and the Last Garden update for 30 July 2022
Fixed a bug that prevented progress
Fixed an incorrect position of a item required for progression that could not be obtained due to the specifications.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update