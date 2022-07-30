6.2.0.1 - Achievement Integration 2

Four more achievements with reasonably placed debug activations have been added. As always, please let me know if something isn't working for you.

Note: Future achievement additions will NOT be noted in patches. Therefore, the game may change X versions (#.#.A.X) without accompanying notes until a new A is released.

Note: My next project is to scale back the amount of unused files in the game package. Therefore, updates may queue without a download size - it is deleting files and is nothing to worry about. These updates will be deployed without version changes.

6.2.0.1 [Build #143, Release Date: July 30, 2022]

Bug Reports:

The fastest way to report a bug is @ https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria.

New:

Achievement integration continues! Four more visible achievements have been added.

-- Fledgling Hunter: Completed your first hunt.

-- Novice Hunter: Completed 10 Hunter Lodge quests.

-- The Phoenix Ash: Completed all Phoenix Ash quests.

-- The Rabbit's Foot: Completed all Rabbit's Foot quests.

--- Remy in the Veil will be able to activate Fledgling Hunter, Novice Hunter, and Phoenix Ash.

--- Speaking to both of the Master Hunters in The Rabbit's Foot when they have no new quests for you will activate the corresponding achievement.

--- In addition to the above debug achievement activations, their natural activation placements have been added.

Fixes: