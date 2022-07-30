6.2.0.1 - Achievement Integration 2

Four more achievements with reasonably placed debug activations have been added. As always, please let me know if something isn't working for you.
Note: Future achievement additions will NOT be noted in patches. Therefore, the game may change X versions (#.#.A.X) without accompanying notes until a new A is released.
Note: My next project is to scale back the amount of unused files in the game package. Therefore, updates may queue without a download size - it is deleting files and is nothing to worry about. These updates will be deployed without version changes.
6.2.0.1 [Build #143, Release Date: July 30, 2022]
Bug Reports:
- The fastest way to report a bug is @ https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria.
New:
- Achievement integration continues! Four more visible achievements have been added.
-- Fledgling Hunter: Completed your first hunt.
-- Novice Hunter: Completed 10 Hunter Lodge quests.
-- The Phoenix Ash: Completed all Phoenix Ash quests.
-- The Rabbit's Foot: Completed all Rabbit's Foot quests.
--- Remy in the Veil will be able to activate Fledgling Hunter, Novice Hunter, and Phoenix Ash.
--- Speaking to both of the Master Hunters in The Rabbit's Foot when they have no new quests for you will activate the corresponding achievement.
--- In addition to the above debug achievement activations, their natural activation placements have been added.
Fixes:
- The Phoenix Ash quests inside Port Reception now accurately change the values of Active and Finished hunts which can be seen on the save screen and in the record book.
Changed files in this update