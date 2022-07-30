Hotfix + improvements 0.1.4

Patch notes
New features:
- Added custom fuel machine sound loop.
- Added custom fuel crafting icons.
- Added manual save button.
Balance changes
- Increased fuel machine recipe yields correspond to input resource rarities.
- Removed early game bases from the Crimson biome.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that didn't allow players to connect when the save file was too large (more than 1MB).
- Fixed the space station resetting before the timer runs out.
PS! If you encounter any bugs, please let us know in Discord.
