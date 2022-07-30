 Skip to content

BLASTRONAUT update for 30 July 2022

Hotfix + improvements 0.1.4

Build 9222348 · Last edited by Wendy

New features:

  1. Added custom fuel machine sound loop.
  2. Added custom fuel crafting icons.
  3. Added manual save button.

Balance changes

  1. Increased fuel machine recipe yields correspond to input resource rarities.
  2. Removed early game bases from the Crimson biome.

Bugfixes:

  1. Fixed a bug that didn't allow players to connect when the save file was too large (more than 1MB).
  2. Fixed the space station resetting before the timer runs out.

PS! If you encounter any bugs, please let us know in Discord.

