Stolen Realm update for 30 July 2022

v0.19.4 Patch Notes - Difficulty Balance

v0.19.4 Patch Notes - Difficulty Balance

30 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Difficulty Balance

We are very grateful for all the feedback about the new update! It seems the consensus is that the new bosses and tweaks are simply too difficult to deal with. We’ve heard you. So we're significantly reducing the Health and Damage of enemies globally. We hope this allows you to enjoy the new boss mechanics while still enjoying great build diversity. If this is not enough we are still open to further feedback and we appreciate your patience with us. Thanks for helping us make Stolen Realm the best it can be.

General Changes

  • Enemy Health and Damage have been significantly reduced
  • A new difficulty has been added for those wanting to preserve the current challenge (Elite)

