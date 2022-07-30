v0.19.4 Patch Notes - Difficulty Balance

Difficulty Balance

We are very grateful for all the feedback about the new update! It seems the consensus is that the new bosses and tweaks are simply too difficult to deal with. We’ve heard you. So we're significantly reducing the Health and Damage of enemies globally. We hope this allows you to enjoy the new boss mechanics while still enjoying great build diversity. If this is not enough we are still open to further feedback and we appreciate your patience with us. Thanks for helping us make Stolen Realm the best it can be.

General Changes