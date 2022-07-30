 Skip to content

Phoenix Hope update for 30 July 2022

Update 0.2.1

Build 9222230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

-Ability to build any tier building you want, bypassing construction and upgrading of low-tier buildings
-Upgrade artifacts using the new achievement system
-New building - powerful Ballista (Yes, finally an alternative to archers!)
-A new trap that can provoke demons to attack it

Changes:

-Increased the amount of resources at the beginning of the game
-Slightly improved appearance of the caves
-Reduced the growth rate of demons' strength
-Slightly postponed arrival of the boss
-The buttons in the construction panel have been rearranged
-Added missing lines in the localization files
-Fixed bug with incorrect display of the number of employees in the buildings
-Various fixes

