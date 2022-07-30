Update 0.2.1

New Content:

-Ability to build any tier building you want, bypassing construction and upgrading of low-tier buildings

-Upgrade artifacts using the new achievement system

-New building - powerful Ballista (Yes, finally an alternative to archers!)

-A new trap that can provoke demons to attack it

Changes:

-Increased the amount of resources at the beginning of the game

-Slightly improved appearance of the caves

-Reduced the growth rate of demons' strength

-Slightly postponed arrival of the boss

-The buttons in the construction panel have been rearranged

-Added missing lines in the localization files

-Fixed bug with incorrect display of the number of employees in the buildings

-Various fixes