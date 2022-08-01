 Skip to content

Alek - The Lost Kingdom update for 1 August 2022

Update / Bug fix

Update / Bug fix

Soldiers no longer need to destroy all walls before destroying the General Store

I fixed the tutorial bug when buying a horse and upgrading a building

We can assign a horse to any stable.

I fixed the bug of the attributes of the villages

I adjusted the reward when we hunt animals

I adjusted the position when the villagers built the walls

I fixed the bug of the miners who couldn't find a big rock to mine

I fixed the item popup bug in the inventory and several other bugs have been fixed.

