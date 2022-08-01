Update / Bug fix

Soldiers no longer need to destroy all walls before destroying the General Store
I fixed the tutorial bug when buying a horse and upgrading a building
We can assign a horse to any stable.
I fixed the bug of the attributes of the villages
I adjusted the reward when we hunt animals
I adjusted the position when the villagers built the walls
I fixed the bug of the miners who couldn't find a big rock to mine
I fixed the item popup bug in the inventory and several other bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update