Update / Bug fix

Build 9222222 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Soldiers no longer need to destroy all walls before destroying the General Store

I fixed the tutorial bug when buying a horse and upgrading a building

We can assign a horse to any stable.

I fixed the bug of the attributes of the villages

I adjusted the reward when we hunt animals

I adjusted the position when the villagers built the walls

I fixed the bug of the miners who couldn't find a big rock to mine

I fixed the item popup bug in the inventory and several other bugs have been fixed.