Patch 0.5.5 EA

PATCH V0.5.5 - LISTE DER ÄNDERUNGEN

Today there is a small intermediate patch. We fix some bugs, adjust some minor inconsistencies and improve the gameplay a bit.

This patch also technically paves the way for our next feature: procedurally generated dungeons, which grant you an increasing difficulty and better loot. Better be ready for it!

IMPROVEMENTS

Intro experience was adapted. After the Lobby Players will now start on the island hub, where they can decide whether they want a quick action of pvp or follow the storyline. For next patch a third gamemode will also be available. Stay tuned.

The golems on turtle islands are extinquished forever. Thank you for your service.

But wait, are these cyber-raccoons from the future…?!

BALANCE CHANGES

SnuggleBeard will now properly defend himself and put on a decent fight

Some weapons have their damage a bi adjusted

UI

Dialogues out of reach of any player will now continue after a certain time without player interaction

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

Fixed some audio issues

MISCELLANEOUS