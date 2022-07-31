Patch 0.5.5 EA

PATCH V0.5.5 - LISTE DER ÄNDERUNGEN
Today there is a small intermediate patch. We fix some bugs, adjust some minor inconsistencies and improve the gameplay a bit.
This patch also technically paves the way for our next feature: procedurally generated dungeons, which grant you an increasing difficulty and better loot. Better be ready for it!
IMPROVEMENTS
- Intro experience was adapted. After the Lobby Players will now start on the island hub, where they can decide whether they want a quick action of pvp or follow the storyline. For next patch a third gamemode will also be available. Stay tuned.
- The golems on turtle islands are extinquished forever. Thank you for your service.
But wait, are these cyber-raccoons from the future…?!
BALANCE CHANGES
- SnuggleBeard will now properly defend himself and put on a decent fight
- Some weapons have their damage a bi adjusted
UI
- Dialogues out of reach of any player will now continue after a certain time without player interaction
GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION
- Fixed some audio issues
MISCELLANEOUS
- Fixed a bug where equipment wasn’t properly equipped after changing a level
- Some spelling fixes in dialogues
- Completed questobjectives will now show properly in questoverlay
Changed files in this update