SourceWorlds update for 31 July 2022

Patch 0.5.5 EA

Share · View all patches · Build 9222109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH V0.5.5 - LISTE DER ÄNDERUNGEN

Today there is a small intermediate patch. We fix some bugs, adjust some minor inconsistencies and improve the gameplay a bit.

This patch also technically paves the way for our next feature: procedurally generated dungeons, which grant you an increasing difficulty and better loot. Better be ready for it!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Intro experience was adapted. After the Lobby Players will now start on the island hub, where they can decide whether they want a quick action of pvp or follow the storyline. For next patch a third gamemode will also be available. Stay tuned.
  • The golems on turtle islands are extinquished forever. Thank you for your service.
    But wait, are these cyber-raccoons from the future…?!

BALANCE CHANGES

  • SnuggleBeard will now properly defend himself and put on a decent fight
  • Some weapons have their damage a bi adjusted

UI

  • Dialogues out of reach of any player will now continue after a certain time without player interaction

GRAPHICS, AUDIO, ANIMATION

  • Fixed some audio issues

MISCELLANEOUS

  • Fixed a bug where equipment wasn’t properly equipped after changing a level
  • Some spelling fixes in dialogues
  • Completed questobjectives will now show properly in questoverlay

