20 Minutes Till Dawn update for 30 July 2022

V0.7.0 - New Character: Luna

Share · View all patches · Build 9222104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Character!

Luna is now available!

Create black holes to suck up monsters, while you blast them with your weapons!


Auto Aim!

You can now press "space" to toggle on a auto-aim mode for a more casual experience.

Other Changes
  • Fixed bug where Yuki was automatically unlocked without needing to buy her.

Tiny Teams


20 Minutes Till Dawn will participate in the Tiny Teams 2022 festival! The game will be 10% off during the event.

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

