V0.7.0 - New Character: Luna

New Character!

Luna is now available!

Create black holes to suck up monsters, while you blast them with your weapons!





Auto Aim!

You can now press "space" to toggle on a auto-aim mode for a more casual experience.



Other Changes

Fixed bug where Yuki was automatically unlocked without needing to buy her.

Tiny Teams



20 Minutes Till Dawn will participate in the Tiny Teams 2022 festival! The game will be 10% off during the event.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues