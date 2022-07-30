Version 0.67 - Build 90 ; SubBuild 2022.7.30

Hello,

here's the v0.67 of Tennis Elbow 4. The main addition is the long-requested Unique Tournament mode. It might still have some bugs in it, so please report them if you meet any.

Else, there's a good bunch of tuning & fixes ; I'll let you check the full change below for the complete list. :-)

New Features :

World Tour : Unique Tournament mode

Modding : added many fonts (check the file "Menu/Scripts/Menu.doc" in the Modding SDK)

Modding : added the "Shader" command for the materials in the .mtl file ; more info => https://www.managames.com/Forum/viewtopic.php?p=283361#p283361

Modding : add this line in your Stadium.ini, under [Data], to move the Chair Umpire & player chairs by 10cm to the right :

ChairUmpirePos = 0.1 0 0

Changes :

Gameplay : tuned the ball difficulty right after the bounce to prevent returning the very fast serves very close to the service line and to lower the return efficiency on the less fast serves

Strikes : tuned the drop shot so it won't go too high too often

Animation : lowered the overhead height, as it's visually better to do a bit too low smash than a way too high forehand

CPU : lowered the inside-out (FH vs BH & vice versa) for the normal strikes when setting a strategy for the CPU players

World Tour : the Junior players whose height was under 150cm had a too big head

Bug Fixes :