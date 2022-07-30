Version 0.67 - Build 90 ; SubBuild 2022.7.30

Hello,
here's the v0.67 of Tennis Elbow 4. The main addition is the long-requested Unique Tournament mode. It might still have some bugs in it, so please report them if you meet any.
Else, there's a good bunch of tuning & fixes ; I'll let you check the full change below for the complete list. :-)
New Features :
- World Tour : Unique Tournament mode
- Modding : added many fonts (check the file "Menu/Scripts/Menu.doc" in the Modding SDK)
- Modding : added the "Shader" command for the materials in the .mtl file ; more info => https://www.managames.com/Forum/viewtopic.php?p=283361#p283361
- Modding : add this line in your Stadium.ini, under [Data], to move the Chair Umpire & player chairs by 10cm to the right :
ChairUmpirePos = 0.1 0 0
Changes :
- Gameplay : tuned the ball difficulty right after the bounce to prevent returning the very fast serves very close to the service line and to lower the return efficiency on the less fast serves
- Strikes : tuned the drop shot so it won't go too high too often
- Animation : lowered the overhead height, as it's visually better to do a bit too low smash than a way too high forehand
- CPU : lowered the inside-out (FH vs BH & vice versa) for the normal strikes when setting a strategy for the CPU players
- World Tour : the Junior players whose height was under 150cm had a too big head
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : the sliding animation could trigger when the player was too far from the ball, making him miss it
- Animation : the player animation could jerk when preparing to hit a ball very close to their feet' depth line
- Animation : for 2-handed backhand, the sliding slice could be triggered instead of the topspin slice, and vice versa
- Animation : the ball could be hit before the strike animation hit time
- Animation : the strike animation could jerk a bit when missing the ball (once more :sweat: )
- 3D Models : the female player had spikes out of her shorts when she was thin
- World Tour : if a crash was occurring during a save, the previous save in the same slot was erased
- AI : having a CPU Strategy (even for a human player) was making desync online matches & match replays
Changed files in this update