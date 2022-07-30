BlitzKeep Unleashed leaves Early Access!

BlitzKeep Unleashed has reached version 1.0!!!

Leaving Early Access

It's been a long and sometimes bendy path, but BlitzKeep Unleashed has finally reached completion. Because it's a part time project, it was often difficult to dedicate the necessary time to it, but here we finally are. Sorry for keeping you waiting, but we hope you love it!

Here are the changes since v0.9.1:

Improvements

Added higher res versions of the hero sprites so they look better on big monitors

Added support to directly open Steam leaderboards from the game

Added some additional iconography to make some things more clear

Updated many of the art assets in the shop to remove graphical artifacts

Re-balanced many of the costs of the items in the shop to make them more attainable and with a more even cost curve

Added a new app icon for the 1.0 launch - he's got gold armor now!

Improved art and graphics in many other places throughout

Re-balanced most of the later levels, especially Mausolia.

Bug Fixes