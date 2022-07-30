BlitzKeep Unleashed leaves Early Access!

BlitzKeep Unleashed has reached version 1.0!!!
Leaving Early Access
It's been a long and sometimes bendy path, but BlitzKeep Unleashed has finally reached completion. Because it's a part time project, it was often difficult to dedicate the necessary time to it, but here we finally are. Sorry for keeping you waiting, but we hope you love it!
Here are the changes since v0.9.1:
Improvements
- Added higher res versions of the hero sprites so they look better on big monitors
- Added support to directly open Steam leaderboards from the game
- Added some additional iconography to make some things more clear
- Updated many of the art assets in the shop to remove graphical artifacts
- Re-balanced many of the costs of the items in the shop to make them more attainable and with a more even cost curve
- Added a new app icon for the 1.0 launch - he's got gold armor now!
- Improved art and graphics in many other places throughout
- Re-balanced most of the later levels, especially Mausolia.
Bug Fixes
- Steam achievements are now rewarded properly when they are already accomplished (on startup)
- Fix Steam achievements for the bosses, they would be given for free sometimes previously
- Removed ability to use a phone as a controller; it caused many issues and literally nobody was doing it
- Fixes to the shop buttons for classes - sometimes they would say USE when they shouldn't
- Fixed a scaling issue with the save slot UI
- The hint sign for the stop ability now properly goes away when you pass it
- Fixed Z sorting issues across the board, especially on bosses
