Game News coming "Daily life with my succubus boss"

The Story

You've become nothing more than an emotionless, money-making machine, slaving away for the corporation as an engineer. The difficulty of your job has not only ensured a terrible quality of life, it is also the reason your fiance has left. But that's not all... Your boss, who hides her callous heart behind her hot-ass looks, bullies and oppresses you day in and day out!

Your hate and resentment have been building, and just as you're about to explode, you meet an odd, elderly fellow. He teaches you how to summon a succubus who will heal you with sweet, sweet love. Who would have thought that the big-titted succubus, Sakyuuba, looks exactly like the boss you so despise? Your body gives in, and you find yourself oscillating between love and hate. Your sexy, lewd, hot n' spicy life with Sakyuuba is about to begin!

Characters

Your boss, Peggy, may look like an angel, but those curves are certainly born of sin. Don't be fooled by her looks, for she's a nasty, vicious bitch. After signing a succubus contract, you summon Sakyuuba the succubus, who looks exactly like Peggy. What stories shall unfold between you two? We shall see!

Features

※Adult scenes with full-on, sensual audio!

To ensure all your sensory needs are fulfilled, all the adult scenes in the game have super intense voice acting! Dive into the sexy sounds of dirty-talking babes!

※Live2D: Highly detailed animations that'll rev yer desires!

Character visuals and CGs use Live2D to bring the experience to life. Get ready for a visual feast that's so sweet you'll never go back to porn.

※Master Artist TAMADA HEIJUN!

Sakyuuba the succubus is drawn by the master artist TAMADA HEIJUN (200K Twitter followers!!!). From her hair down to her toes, this babe exudes nothing but super sexy, sensual vibes!

※Cohabitation simulation gameplay, lifelike interactions!

Interact with and talk to Sakyuuba to experience her haughty, naughty personality! The more you get to know her, the more... ""secrets"" will be unlocked (Adult scenes, dummy).

※The curtain of night has fallen... Give it your all, and please the woman that belongs to you!

During the sex scenes, players can not only enjoy the delights of Live2D, there's also tons of ways to interact and... play. Do your best to make her cum and cum again, until the light of day has come!

※Controls: Mouse, 1-Click

Two hands... for an adult game!? You kidding me!? Everyone knows what the other hand's controlling.

