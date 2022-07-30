Exodemic 1.3 - High Score!

Welcome to the latest Exodemic update. I've been hard at work to try to improve run variety and increase replayability. Let's dive in!

Daily Challenges

All users who have unlocked all 3 ships will now be able to participate in the Daily Challenge. This is a seeded run that is available to all users every 24 hours. You only get ONE chance at each daily to capture the top spot on the leaderboard. Daily Challenges alternate between all 3 ships and (usually) feature 2 modifiers to help make runs more interesting. These include things like "Battle Scars" which starts you with only 1 health, or "Bartering" where you start with 6 random common augments, but the map doesn't contain any shops!

Local High Scores

The game will also keep track of your high score for each ship and difficulty. Can you achieve the PERFECT run?

Other Changes

Added option to disable VSync

Laser enemies will no longer fire backwards if they are beyond their planet's orbit

What's Next

The number one request I've gotten from players is "more content". I hear you! I want to be sure that any content I add to the game is on par with what I've got so far. It wasn't a fast process to get here! I have some ideas, but I can't give any date or timeline. In particular, because my wife and I are expecting our second child in just a couple of weeks! That means in all likelihood this will be the last major update to Exodemic for at least a month or so. I'll try to tackle any nasty bugs that may arise in that period, though. If you're interested in tracking the development/roadmap more closely, and even helping point me in the right direction, be sure to join the Discord!