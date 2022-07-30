Removed localization this is still under development and was not intended to be functional at this time. Localization will return when it is complete, apologies for the inconvenience.
Dungeons of Sundaria update for 30 July 2022
Remove localization not ready for production
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dungeons of Sundaria Windows Depot 587521
