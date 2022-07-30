 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 30 July 2022

Remove localization not ready for production

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed localization this is still under development and was not intended to be functional at this time. Localization will return when it is complete, apologies for the inconvenience.

