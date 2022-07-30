 Skip to content

Godumas update for 30 July 2022

Update 1.1

I want to apologize for the lack of tutorials and explanations on how to play.
I've added an in-game tutorial that will explain in more detail what to do and how to play and some other improvements.

Patch notes:
Added:

  • Added an in-game tutorial that explains how to play;

Fixes:

  • Fixed compass description;

Changes:

  • Changed main menu from Gameplay to How to play;
  • Increased flashlight chance to hit the AI;
  • Increased the spawn amount of hints on normal difficulty;
  • While in bushes crouching you will less likely to be spotted;

Thank you to all how gave my game a chance.

