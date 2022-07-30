Update 1.1

I want to apologize for the lack of tutorials and explanations on how to play.
I've added an in-game tutorial that will explain in more detail what to do and how to play and some other improvements.
Patch notes:
Added:
- Added an in-game tutorial that explains how to play;
Fixes:
- Fixed compass description;
Changes:
- Changed main menu from Gameplay to How to play;
- Increased flashlight chance to hit the AI;
- Increased the spawn amount of hints on normal difficulty;
- While in bushes crouching you will less likely to be spotted;
Thank you to all how gave my game a chance.
