Update 1.1

I want to apologize for the lack of tutorials and explanations on how to play.

I've added an in-game tutorial that will explain in more detail what to do and how to play and some other improvements.

Patch notes:

Added:

Added an in-game tutorial that explains how to play;

Fixes:

Fixed compass description;

Changes:

Changed main menu from Gameplay to How to play;

Increased flashlight chance to hit the AI;

Increased the spawn amount of hints on normal difficulty;

While in bushes crouching you will less likely to be spotted;

Thank you to all how gave my game a chance.