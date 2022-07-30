 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 30 July 2022

Minor Update 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9221809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We found some minor bugs and things we could improve upon further. As always, thank you for playing and providing us with invaluable feedback!

Bug fixes and improvements

  • UV has been slightly nerfed
  • Car and forklift can now brake crates all the time
  • Fixed a bug where some weapons would become super tiny if equipped during hulk mode
  • Removed collider from bubbly shield
  • Text notification that explains why you can't loot superpowerups if there is a mini-boss active
  • Mini-bosses now have a hp bar
  • Forklift can no longer drive through buildings (lol)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link