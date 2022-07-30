Minor Update 0.5.1

We found some minor bugs and things we could improve upon further. As always, thank you for playing and providing us with invaluable feedback!
Bug fixes and improvements
- UV has been slightly nerfed
- Car and forklift can now brake crates all the time
- Fixed a bug where some weapons would become super tiny if equipped during hulk mode
- Removed collider from bubbly shield
- Text notification that explains why you can't loot superpowerups if there is a mini-boss active
- Mini-bosses now have a hp bar
- Forklift can no longer drive through buildings (lol)
Changed files in this update