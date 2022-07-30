Patch Notes v1.0.2

A small hot-fix. I'm trying to batch fixes up to avoid the game updating too often, but this one is needed NOW because of a game-blocking number format issue for players in Poland (and likely elsewhere).

Fix: Global number formats now taken in to consideration (thanks Margaritea)

Fix: No more getting softlocked inside crates (thanks English Language)

Fix: A certain villain was metamorphosing mysteriously into one of the good guys if you, erm, took him as a pet :D (thanks Margaritea)

Fix: Matey Boy range check amount of Matter (thanks Lars)

Fix: An exploit to keep collecting the same ego point over and over again. Found it before any of you did. Ha! (Thanks Me)

Approx patch download size: 7 MB.