English
##########Content#############
[Sins of the Father]Added 4 dialogue options for possible solutions to the situation. (Three of them cannot solve the problem. One of them is working in progress. )
If you finished the quest "Internet Addicted Girl and Bunny," it will be mentioned in of the dialogue options.
##########DEBUG##############
Fixed a map tile glitch in Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber.
简体中文
##########Content#############
【父辈的原罪】加入了4个对话选项关于针对当前情况的可能解决方案。（其中三个无法解决问题。还有一个还在施工。）
如果此前你完成了『网瘾少女与兔子』任务，那么会在其中一个对话选项中提到。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了王后镇教堂内殿的一处图块错误。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 July 2022
Update, Version 20220730
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update