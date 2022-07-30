 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 30 July 2022

Update, Version 20220730

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content#############
[Sins of the Father]Added 4 dialogue options for possible solutions to the situation. (Three of them cannot solve the problem. One of them is working in progress. )
If you finished the quest "Internet Addicted Girl and Bunny," it will be mentioned in of the dialogue options.
##########DEBUG##############
Fixed a map tile glitch in Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber.
简体中文
##########Content#############
【父辈的原罪】加入了4个对话选项关于针对当前情况的可能解决方案。（其中三个无法解决问题。还有一个还在施工。）
如果此前你完成了『网瘾少女与兔子』任务，那么会在其中一个对话选项中提到。
##########DEBUG##############
修复了王后镇教堂内殿的一处图块错误。

