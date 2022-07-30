Update, Version 20220730

English

##########Content#############

[Sins of the Father]Added 4 dialogue options for possible solutions to the situation. (Three of them cannot solve the problem. One of them is working in progress. )

If you finished the quest "Internet Addicted Girl and Bunny," it will be mentioned in of the dialogue options.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a map tile glitch in Queensmouth Church's Inner Chamber.

简体中文

##########Content#############

【父辈的原罪】加入了4个对话选项关于针对当前情况的可能解决方案。（其中三个无法解决问题。还有一个还在施工。）

如果此前你完成了『网瘾少女与兔子』任务，那么会在其中一个对话选项中提到。

##########DEBUG##############

修复了王后镇教堂内殿的一处图块错误。