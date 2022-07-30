Brazilian Portguese language support added! Fixed party death bug!

251: Early Access 0.12.88 - July 30, 2022 4:00 PM EST

• Added Portuguese language support. Thanks to Lucas F C for the epic work on the translation!

• Fixed an annoying timeout bug for dead party members that caused a bugged state.

• Piercing attack attribute was renamed to Penetrating to avoid confusion with the piercing weapon skill.

• Skills that are considered piercing (now penetrating) can no longer be dodged. This was the original intent, but there was some confusion along the way. Penetrating will only bypass parry and riposte.

• Enabled penetrating on all archery and Ranger bow skills. This gives Rangers a unique DPS advantage that others do not have. All of their archery skills can bypass parry and riposte.

• The message for when someone leaves the party is now properly localized.

• Fixed the ignore remove message.