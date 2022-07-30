0.9.1 - Office Furniture Update

The office furniture system is now finally ready for the main branch of the game. It adds the basic system that should work. Still lot to add to it like extra furniture, new worker behavior inside the office and separate station types for different tasks.

The look of the game is little changed too. Mostly it comes from moving to isometric camera. You can also now rotate the view with Q and E buttons. Mouse controls for camera are also added. Holding middle button allows you to drag the camera around. Holding right button allows you to rotate the view.

Main feature here is the new offices system.

All workers are now assigned an office as long as you have enough work stations. If you somehow end up with more workers than work stations, the worker without one will get large morale penalties.

To assign an office to a worker you can either do it through their info window. There on their “Work” tab you find a button to assign office to them. The other option is to do it through the office window that can be opened from the icon at the bottom of the screen. There you can see a list of your offices and by clicking them you can see a list of workstations. Free stations are marked with “+”. Clicking them allows you to assign a worker to them. Workers working on the same comic do not need to work in the same room.

You can build furniture into the rooms by clicking the build button on the bottom left of your screen. To return to normal mode click the build button again.

Rooms have 4 different statistics that affect workers working in them:



Work stations are simply the amount of stations in the room. Even though they are split into art and writing stations they currently have no game play difference.



Decorations improve the look of the room. It is measured by 1 to 5 stars. Offices under 2 stars are going to reduce the morale of people working in them. Above that will give a morale bonus.



Items that give energy bonus will help people working there recover their energy faster



Chemistry bonus items will help with teamwork and give a chemistry bonus for workers working there.

Changes