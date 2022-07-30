Update 1.5.0

Hello bartenders!

Included in this update for Bartender Hustle are Sandbox mode challenges, new cocktail recipes, and more listed below!

• Added challenges to Sandbox mode

• Added three new recipes

• Added five new achievements

• Added cocktail timer to Sandbox mode

• Added music player volume control to settings

• Added menu music volume control to settings

• Fixed long recipe descriptions sometimes not appearing

• Fixed cocktail report text sometimes not appearing

• Fixed an issue with setting music player volume

Check out the new cocktails!

California Root Beer

Although the California Root Beer does not contain any root beer, its combination of ingredients makes for a refreshing cocktail with a taste similar to a root beer soda, but with an added kick.

Fuzzy Navel

A cocktail that became popular in the 1980's, "fuzzy" refers to the peach, and "navel" refers to the orange. A variation containing vodka is called the "Hairy Navel".

Ward 8

Named after a voting district in Boston notorious for political corruption, the Ward 8 was reportedly created in 1898 and is similar to a Whiskey Sour.