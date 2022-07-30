- You can now walk on terrain when in VR mode
- You can now walk under the water in VR mode so you can go swimming with the sharks! (this is not a fully supported feature and you're basically walking on the terrain under the water level but it looks kinda cool!).
- Minor optimisation to terrain reflections on the water.
- Minor adjustment to clouds
Powerboat VR update for 30 July 2022
Minor fixes and improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
