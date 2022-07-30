 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 30 July 2022

Minor fixes and improvements

Build 9221619

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. You can now walk on terrain when in VR mode
  2. You can now walk under the water in VR mode so you can go swimming with the sharks! (this is not a fully supported feature and you're basically walking on the terrain under the water level but it looks kinda cool!).
  3. Minor optimisation to terrain reflections on the water.
  4. Minor adjustment to clouds

Changed files in this update

