Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 30 July 2022

Update v0.3.15

30 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.3.15 of the game is now live. I've added the much requested Save-game feature. Thanks for all the feedback so far. Keep it coming!

Patch notes:
• The game now saves between maps. Saved games can be loaded by choosing the Continue button om the main menu screen.
• A playthrough is now generated based on a seed. The seed is now displayed on the bottom right of the screen during a run. This does not currently affect players but it allows me to more easily recreate situations based on bug reports.

Got any feedback? Help improve the game by sharing by pressing F8 in-game, on the discussion forums on Steam or on Discord.

Enjoy!
Alexander

