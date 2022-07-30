v10.6.0 - Big Squad Changes

Hello again! We're back with another update, and this one is high-impact!

Squad Leader Changes

We are making some long-requested changes to the squad system. These changes are intended to discourage "lone wolf" squad leader behavior that leaves the squad leader either absent from the front-lines or distracted trying to fulfill a job tied to their chosen role.

The squad leader no longer gets a shovel to build (the squad leader can still place constructions for squad members to build)

Squad leaders can no longer occupy the following roles on Advance & Clash game modes: Mortar Operator Radio Operator Anti-Tank Soldier Sniper Machine-Gunner



We understand this is a large (and maybe painful) change to how players have expected the system to work, but we feel that this will have an overall positive impact on the overall play experience for everyone.

We will monitor the impact of these changes and may make ammendments based on feedback.

Gameplay

Command text chat channel is now unavailable for squad leaders without subordinates

You must have at least 3 squad members in order to call for off-map artillery

All vehicles can be used as team-wide infantry spawn points so long as the vehicle is behind your team's safe zone

If a vehicle is not in the safe zone, it can still be used as a spawn point for the first 20 seconds after it spawns

"Permanent" spawn vehicles can no longer be spawned on if they are behind the enemy's safe zone

Players killed within 7 seconds after spawning on vehicles will disable spawning on the vehicle for 30 seconds (note that the Higgins boats are excluded from this rule)

Interface

Enemy map markers will now fade away slowly over time, making it easier to see which marks are most recent

Vehicles

Added a new summer camouflage pattern for the M4A1 Sherman 76(W)

Miscellaneous

Error messages are now displayed when the player tries to join a voice channel they do not have permission to access

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players could be left in the command voice channel after dropping the role of squad leader

Fixed a bug where some radios would not be visible on the map

Fixed a bug where squads would sometimes be unable to create rally points after the round was reset

Maps

Armored Hill 112

Fixed a bug where progression could be deadlocked after the Axis recaptured the first objective

Replaced early version of Cromwell with late version

Armored La Champagne

Brightened the map slightly

Replaced all 2D trees with 3D ones

Balanced tank loadouts by giving Allies more Fireflies and Achilles

Added mipmaps to all textures previously missing them

Added a number of radio around the map

Butovo Advance

Fixed a bug where the Axis would lose their vehicle objective spawns after capturing a certain objective

Reduced all Soviet KV type spawns by 1

Godolloi Advance

Disabled Flak 88 construction

Tightened gun limit restrictions for Axis

Reduced the capacity of the Axis main base supply cache from 8000 to 4000

Les Champs de Losque

Fixed a bug where the Allied main cache was absent

Fixed a bug where the ladder at Courimette Farm would not work

The M16 Halftrack no longer counts against the team's vehicle limit

Rabenheck Advance

Fixed a bug where the bridge objective could become disabled and deadlock progression

Reichswald Advance

Added missing Corporal and Sergeant roles for the Allies

Added Radio Operators for both teams

Gave the allies a Cromwell 95mm for bunker-busting

Fixed incorrect weapon loadouts

Stoumont Advance

Objectives captured by the Axis will be locked down for 270 seconds

Objectives recaptured by the Allies will be locked down for 30 seconds

Smolensk Advance

Expanded the final objective volume to include the village area

Added a Soviet supply cache near the final objective

See you on the battlefield,

Darklight Games