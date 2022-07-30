v10.6.0 - Big Squad Changes

Hello again! We're back with another update, and this one is high-impact!
Squad Leader Changes
We are making some long-requested changes to the squad system. These changes are intended to discourage "lone wolf" squad leader behavior that leaves the squad leader either absent from the front-lines or distracted trying to fulfill a job tied to their chosen role.
-
The squad leader no longer gets a shovel to build (the squad leader can still place constructions for squad members to build)
-
Squad leaders can no longer occupy the following roles on Advance & Clash game modes:
- Mortar Operator
- Radio Operator
- Anti-Tank Soldier
- Sniper
- Machine-Gunner
We understand this is a large (and maybe painful) change to how players have expected the system to work, but we feel that this will have an overall positive impact on the overall play experience for everyone.
We will monitor the impact of these changes and may make ammendments based on feedback.
Gameplay
- Command text chat channel is now unavailable for squad leaders without subordinates
- You must have at least 3 squad members in order to call for off-map artillery
- All vehicles can be used as team-wide infantry spawn points so long as the vehicle is behind your team's safe zone
- If a vehicle is not in the safe zone, it can still be used as a spawn point for the first 20 seconds after it spawns
- "Permanent" spawn vehicles can no longer be spawned on if they are behind the enemy's safe zone
- Players killed within 7 seconds after spawning on vehicles will disable spawning on the vehicle for 30 seconds (note that the Higgins boats are excluded from this rule)
Interface
- Enemy map markers will now fade away slowly over time, making it easier to see which marks are most recent
Vehicles
- Added a new summer camouflage pattern for the M4A1 Sherman 76(W)
Miscellaneous
- Error messages are now displayed when the player tries to join a voice channel they do not have permission to access
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players could be left in the command voice channel after dropping the role of squad leader
- Fixed a bug where some radios would not be visible on the map
- Fixed a bug where squads would sometimes be unable to create rally points after the round was reset
Maps
Armored Hill 112
- Fixed a bug where progression could be deadlocked after the Axis recaptured the first objective
- Replaced early version of Cromwell with late version
Armored La Champagne
- Brightened the map slightly
- Replaced all 2D trees with 3D ones
- Balanced tank loadouts by giving Allies more Fireflies and Achilles
- Added mipmaps to all textures previously missing them
- Added a number of radio around the map
Butovo Advance
- Fixed a bug where the Axis would lose their vehicle objective spawns after capturing a certain objective
- Reduced all Soviet KV type spawns by 1
Godolloi Advance
- Disabled Flak 88 construction
- Tightened gun limit restrictions for Axis
- Reduced the capacity of the Axis main base supply cache from 8000 to 4000
Les Champs de Losque
- Fixed a bug where the Allied main cache was absent
- Fixed a bug where the ladder at Courimette Farm would not work
- The M16 Halftrack no longer counts against the team's vehicle limit
Rabenheck Advance
- Fixed a bug where the bridge objective could become disabled and deadlock progression
Reichswald Advance
- Added missing Corporal and Sergeant roles for the Allies
- Added Radio Operators for both teams
- Gave the allies a Cromwell 95mm for bunker-busting
- Fixed incorrect weapon loadouts
Stoumont Advance
- Objectives captured by the Axis will be locked down for 270 seconds
- Objectives recaptured by the Allies will be locked down for 30 seconds
Smolensk Advance
- Expanded the final objective volume to include the village area
- Added a Soviet supply cache near the final objective
See you on the battlefield,
Darklight Games
Changed files in this update