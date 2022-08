Share · View all patches · Build 9221478 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

New events took place on Wyvern Siege with a lot of improvements and dedicated sound design during the whole ride!

Some other minor fixes and improvements were also made on Tropical Island, T-Rex Kingdom, Twilight and Oasis.

Kind Regards,

B4T Games.