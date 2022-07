Share · View all patches · Build 9221412 · Last edited 31 July 2022 – 15:13:05 UTC by Wendy

CatnipStudio's first steam game, Yeomna : The Legend of Dongbaek, has been released.

Their dreams are now beginning to soar.

I'm sure there's a lot of room for improvement, but I hope you enjoy our first PC game that we worked hard on.

Thank you to everyone who helped us launch it.

Thank you.