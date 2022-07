Guardian missions

We have added 3 missions for the guardians on the Octotech map.

These missions are in two steps (1) and (2) to balance the new map.

Pick up the scanner and scan the objects on the map.

Pick up the paintings and hang them on the walls.

Pick up the rag and clean the statue.

Thank you all for following the adventure and sharing your experience with us.

Your feedback helps us greatly to improve the gameplay for all future players.