Patch 0.23.18

Changes:
- Added Emperor Of The Realm quest that will reward you with a permanent 300% experience boost to all your people upon completion.
- Bandit reinforcements reduced in size.
- Players declaring war will automatically regain control of their bandit-controlled towns.
- Crown Progress goal increased from 500k to 1 million.
- Enforced rule reduced from 7 to 4 days.
- Emperor's Reign is displayed alternatively with the time and date at bottom right of the screen.
Fixes:
- Unable to change color when enforced rule is over.
- Crown progress not shown in the list in Diplomacy panel.
- Plots blocking people's line of sight.
Changed files in this update