Coronation update for 30 July 2022

Patch 0.23.18

Patch 0.23.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added Emperor Of The Realm quest that will reward you with a permanent 300% experience boost to all your people upon completion.
  • Bandit reinforcements reduced in size.
  • Players declaring war will automatically regain control of their bandit-controlled towns.
  • Crown Progress goal increased from 500k to 1 million.
  • Enforced rule reduced from 7 to 4 days.
  • Emperor's Reign is displayed alternatively with the time and date at bottom right of the screen.

Fixes:

  • Unable to change color when enforced rule is over.
  • Crown progress not shown in the list in Diplomacy panel.
  • Plots blocking people's line of sight.

