Towards the sun we ascend

Additions
Ascention
Added a new game mode: Ascention.
You can unlock this game mode by beating the game once in the Speed Sprout difficulty.
The game mode includes cumulative modifiers that each make your game a little harder.
There is only one modifier within the game, but more should come out in the following weeks.
Balance Changes
- Sigils identification range increased from 2 to 3 tiles
Quality of Life
- Magic 8 Ball widget now interrupts the narrator and ignores the narrator's cooldown
- Magic 8 Ball widget internal cooldown reduced from 120 frames to 0.5 seconds
- Sigils now emit a glowing sphere when revealed and when a root is first placed in a radius of 10 tiles
- UI no longers plays the game start the animation on restarting
- Limited zoom on touch devices
- Camera no longer drags while dragging widgets
Fixes
- Crisis drawer animation is no longer frame dependant
- Second bloom chances are now correctly saved
- Turn log window size now scales with screen size
- Mutation menu window size now scales with screen size
- Fixed a bug that would make the camera teleport after selecting a tile on touch screen devices
- Multiple end turns can no longer be queued
- Turn log windows can no longer be queued
- Flying resource particles should no longer have strange paths when fps is low
Changed files in this update