 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heliotropism update for 30 July 2022

Towards the sun we ascend

Share · View all patches · Build 9221380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

Ascention

Added a new game mode: Ascention.
You can unlock this game mode by beating the game once in the Speed Sprout difficulty.
The game mode includes cumulative modifiers that each make your game a little harder.
There is only one modifier within the game, but more should come out in the following weeks.

Balance Changes

  • Sigils identification range increased from 2 to 3 tiles

Quality of Life

  • Magic 8 Ball widget now interrupts the narrator and ignores the narrator's cooldown
  • Magic 8 Ball widget internal cooldown reduced from 120 frames to 0.5 seconds
  • Sigils now emit a glowing sphere when revealed and when a root is first placed in a radius of 10 tiles
  • UI no longers plays the game start the animation on restarting
  • Limited zoom on touch devices
  • Camera no longer drags while dragging widgets

Fixes

  • Crisis drawer animation is no longer frame dependant
  • Second bloom chances are now correctly saved
  • Turn log window size now scales with screen size
  • Mutation menu window size now scales with screen size
  • Fixed a bug that would make the camera teleport after selecting a tile on touch screen devices
  • Multiple end turns can no longer be queued
  • Turn log windows can no longer be queued
  • Flying resource particles should no longer have strange paths when fps is low

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link