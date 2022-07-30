Towards the sun we ascend

Additions

Ascention

Added a new game mode: Ascention.

You can unlock this game mode by beating the game once in the Speed Sprout difficulty.

The game mode includes cumulative modifiers that each make your game a little harder.

There is only one modifier within the game, but more should come out in the following weeks.

Balance Changes

Sigils identification range increased from 2 to 3 tiles

Quality of Life

Magic 8 Ball widget now interrupts the narrator and ignores the narrator's cooldown

Magic 8 Ball widget internal cooldown reduced from 120 frames to 0.5 seconds

Sigils now emit a glowing sphere when revealed and when a root is first placed in a radius of 10 tiles

UI no longers plays the game start the animation on restarting

Limited zoom on touch devices

Camera no longer drags while dragging widgets

Fixes