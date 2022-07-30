 Skip to content

EPICA update for 30 July 2022

Patch 1.6.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug which caused NPC greetings to play twice.

Open issue, the game settings on the settings panel are not updated, even though they are updated in-game.

Next game updates will arrive late August or in September, including new content.

Changed files in this update

