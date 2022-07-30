Game Update | 0.7.30p2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Playtesters,

we release a really important fix for a few things.

CRITICAL

Fixed fish stamina

Fixed drag

Fixed fish fight

Major

Fixed rod visuals ("jumping tip")

Since this update, you should see a big change in a fish fight. They should now show more speed during the fight and fight as they should from the beginning. Let us know what you think and if it needs any more tweaking.

IMPORTANT:

This update may cause your playtest equipment will change to Red Worm.