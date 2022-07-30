 Skip to content

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 update for 30 July 2022

Game Update | 0.7.30p2

Game Update | 0.7.30p2

Build 9221263

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Playtesters,
we release a really important fix for a few things.

CRITICAL

  • Fixed fish stamina
  • Fixed drag
  • Fixed fish fight

Major

  • Fixed rod visuals ("jumping tip")

Since this update, you should see a big change in a fish fight. They should now show more speed during the fight and fight as they should from the beginning. Let us know what you think and if it needs any more tweaking.

IMPORTANT:

This update may cause your playtest equipment will change to Red Worm.

build 9221263
