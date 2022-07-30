 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Twin Edge update for 30 July 2022

Twin Edge 1.03 - The Workshop Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9221257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Workshop is here!

If you want, you can upload your older maps to the workshop for everyone to enjoy, and from now on, workshop will be the preferred way to share maps!

Changelog:

  • Changed the behavior of the resolution option, it should now be hopefully less broken.
  • Added an option in the editor to open settings menu
  • Added an option in the editor to upload to workshop
  • Subscribed maps will automatically install when you enter the custom maps menu.
  • Delete button will also unsubscribe from a map if it's been downloaded from the workshop.
  • "More songs" button in the custom maps menu now links to the workshop instead of the community discord.

[url=https://discord.gg/cgzCKPtKey]

[/url]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1926441
  • Loading history…
Depot 1926442
  • Loading history…
Depot 1926443
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link