Twin Edge 1.03 - The Workshop Update

If you want, you can upload your older maps to the workshop for everyone to enjoy, and from now on, workshop will be the preferred way to share maps!
Changelog:
- Changed the behavior of the resolution option, it should now be hopefully less broken.
- Added an option in the editor to open settings menu
- Added an option in the editor to upload to workshop
- Subscribed maps will automatically install when you enter the custom maps menu.
- Delete button will also unsubscribe from a map if it's been downloaded from the workshop.
- "More songs" button in the custom maps menu now links to the workshop instead of the community discord.
