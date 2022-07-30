Patch v0.0.28a - 30th of July 2022

Flat damage bonus from equipment is now functioning as intended, this is applied before any multipliers, and after any randomization (min/max)
UI "Submit" functionality is now bound to "South Button" for gamepads, F, space and enter (+numpad enter) on PC
First time filling an equipment slot will now show a confirmation window where you can discard the piece for 25 souls
Hovering equipment in-world texts will now show the stats gained from picking it up
Goblins have a bit more "shine" to them to improve visibility
Upgrade window UI navigation with keyboard/gamepad is now functional
Character selection UI navigation with keyboard/gamepad is now functional
Added female "take damage" sounds
Added 12 variations of "take damage" sounds per gender
Player "take damage" sounds now have higher priority than other sounds, which means they should cut out less during spam
Changed files in this update